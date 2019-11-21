Four people injured in two North Las Vegas shootings

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Several people were taken to the hospital after two separate shootings that happened about two hours apart in North Las Vegas. Four people were hit and one of them is in critical condition.

Police say the first shooting happened around 5:30 pm Wednesday in the 100 block of Honey Locust Drive. Two men were shot and are now being treated for non life-threatening injuries. No further details have been released on the shooting.

At 7:30 pm, officer responded to another shooting near Rome Boulevard and North McCarran Street. An 18-year-old woman was shot in the head, while a man was shot in the ankle. The woman is in critical condition.

Police have not said if the shootings are related.