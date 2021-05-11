Four nominees named to serve as new bishop of Episcopal Diocese of Nevada

LAS VEGAS — Church leaders from Virginia, San Jose, Phoenix and Minneapolis have been nominated to serve as the new bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Nevada.

The nominees are:

The new bishop will be ordained and consecrated in March 2022.

The slate includes:

The Rev. Elizabeth Bonforte Gardner, Rector of St. Mark’s in Alexandria, Va., where she founded Potomac Episcopal, a collaboration of four churches that banded together during the pandemic to expand pastoral and missional work in the community.

The Rev. Canon Holly Herring, Canon Precentor for Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in Phoenix, where she developed a “Pop Up Pastor” ministry, a spiritual food truck that travels the area to be present with people as they process life in the time of COVID.

The Rev. Julia McCray-Goldsmith, Priest in Charge at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in San Jose, Calif., where she serves as the senior cleric for a multi-cultural cathedral with English and Spanish language ministries for all ages, using a variety of social media platforms.

The Rev. Canon Robert Two Bulls, Missioner for the Department of Indian Work and Multicultural Ministries in Minnesota’s Episcopal Church, and Vicar of All Saints Indian Mission in inner-city Minneapolis, where he leads a robust food justice ministry for all.

Diocese officials said Tuesday that plans call for the 11th Bishop of Nevada to be elected and installed by March 2022 to succeed Bishop Dan Edwards.

Standing Committee President Maggie Davidson says the slate emerged after an extensive search “powered by prayer and connected by Zoom.”

The Rt. Rev. James Edward Waggoner Jr. of the Diocese of Spokane has been serving as assisting bishop in Nevada since Edwards retired in 2018.