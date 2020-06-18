Four new COVID-19 cases reported at Southern Nevada Veterans Home

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three residents and one employee at the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release.

The news comes after a new positive test last week involving a resident.

The Veterans Home was the site of one of the earliest outbreaks of COVID-19 in Southern Nevada, and it claimed the life of one veteran on March 28. The home went nearly two months between infections.

The total number of cases at the home now stand at 11 residents and 10 staff members.

“Our clinical and support staff at the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home are doing everything within our power to protect our residents and their team mates,” said NDVS Director Kat Miller. “For months they have aggressively fought against the spread of this virus. I am tremendously proud of each of them and their refusal to relax their guard.”

Access to the home remains limited to team members and vendors only, according to the news release. Drive-through visitation is allowed by appointment. Additionally, anyone entering the building is required to undergo screening and staff members are required to be tested prior to entry.