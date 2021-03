LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A four-legged visitor made quite the stir in Downtown Las Vegas Saturday. A ram reportedly decided to take a jog through the area, but the Animal Foundation later determined he was actually a goat.

They City of Las Vegas thanked Animal Control officers and Metro for their work.

This guy was caught running around #DTLV on Saturday.



It was reported that he was a ram but he is actually a goat per the @animalfndlv 🐐



Thanks to our Animal Control officers and @LVMPD, he’s doing well at the Animal Foundation 👍 pic.twitter.com/PaZMY5BoVL — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) March 16, 2021

The fluffy guy is spending the remainder of his vacation comfortably with the Animal Foundation!