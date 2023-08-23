At least four people were killed and several more were injured Wednesday evening after shots rang out at a historic and popular Southern California biker bar.

Among those killed was the suspected gunman, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. at Cook’s Corner in Trabuco Canyon in Orange County, according to authorities.

Authorities responded after several people were shot at Cook’s Corner, a biker bar in Trabuco Canyon on August 23, 2023. (KTLA)

Dozens of first responders were called to the popular biker bar, which is located at 19152 Santiago Canyon Rd.

Photos posted to social media showed a chaotic and bloody scene inside the historic bar.

Around 9 p.m., Sheriff’s Department officials confirmed that four people were dead at the scene and six people were taken to the hospital, with five needing treatment for gunshot wounds.

The six victims are being treated at Providence Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo, the hospital announced. Two of the patients are in critical condition, while the other four are listed as stable.

Officials said deputies fired on the suspect, who was struck and killed. No law enforcement officers were injured.

Authorities have not released any details about the gunman, or what led up to the shooting, but early reports indicate the shooter may have been a retired law enforcement officer.

Cook’s Corner is a famous motorcycle pitstop located about six miles northeast of Lake Forest. The bar was built in 1884 and has hosted a number of high-profile visitors, including film star and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The ‘About’ section on the bar’s website highlights its history and importance to the Southern California biker community, as well as its resiliency in surviving natural disasters and economic turmoil.

“We’ve experienced major earthquakes, forest fires, floods, recessions and other disasters,” the website read. “We’ve gotten through all of them and came out stronger.”

Check back for details on this developing story.