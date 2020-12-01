Four escape uninjured as fire burns garage near Rancho and Decatur

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Four people escaped a burning home near Rancho Drive and Decatur Boulevard on Tuesday morning.

No injuries were reported in the 7:15 a.m. fire, which started in the garage of a single-story house in the 2700 block of Rosarito Street, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue.

(Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

Damage was confined to the garage as the fire was extinguished in about 10 minutes, according to a news release.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, officials said. Damages are estimated at $50,000.

The American Red Cross is assisting the people who were displaced by the fire.