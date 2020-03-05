Four dead in suspected Reno murder-suicide

RENO, Nev. (AP) – Reno police said the deaths of four people believed to be members of the same family appears to have been a case of murder-suicide.

Police say officers found the bodies in a home Wednesday when they went to check on the family after relatives and friends hadn’t heard from the married couple and their children for several days.

The causes of death and identifies of the victims weren’t released. But the principal of Damonte Ranch High School says in a statement that two of the dead were students at the school. Police did not say how many of the deaths were suicides.