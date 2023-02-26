LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The driver of a pickup, who is facing DUI charges, was fleeing a hit-and-run crash Saturday when she ran a red light and smacked into car in the southeast valley, critically injuring four people, including a 6-month-old, Metro said.

The driver of the pickup, Tiffany Carter, 36, of Las Vegas, is facing charges of DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm, reckless driving resulting in substantial bodily harm, failing to stop at an accident scene and violating conditions of parole, according to an online search of jail records.

She was driving a 2001 Dodge Ram pickup south on South Nellis Boulevard at about 7:45 p.m., fleeing from a non-injury hit and run with another vehicle at East Sahara Avenue intersection, according to a news release from Las Vegas Metropolitan police.

Approaching the intersection at East Vegas Valley Drive at a high rate of speed, the pickup went through a red light and hit a 2009 Toyota Corolla that was driving east on East Vegas Valley Drive, police said. The Corolla, which had the green light, was hit on its left side, then was redirected south, where it hit a 2018 Nissan Rogue that was stopped at the light and waiting to make a left turn.

Four people in the Corolla, including the 6-month-old, were taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with critical injuries, the release said.

The driver of the Nissan, a man, 21, of Las Vegas, remained at the scene where he was treated for minor injuries.

Carter, who showed signs of impairment, police said, also had minor injuries. She was arrested on the driving charges and jailed at the Clark County Detention Center.

Police said in the release they used evidence at the scene and statements from witnesses to describe the crash, which is being investigated by Metro’s collision investigation section.