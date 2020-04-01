Founding member of Henderson Historical Society dies at 96

HENDERSON, Nev. – Lou La Porta, a beloved resident of Henderson who was an instrumental figure in the city has died. A statement released by the City of Henderson said:

“Lou La Porta, who passed away on Monday, March 30 at age 96, will be remembered as a significant figure in Henderson’s history, a history that he helped document for our benefit and the benefit of future generations,” said Henderson Mayor Debra March.

The city said Louis (Lou) F. La Porta’s dedication to family and community – living in Henderson and watching it grow from a tiny federal enclave in 1945 to a thriving incorporated city in June 1953 – was at the heart of his passion for the Henderson Historical Society, where he

La Porta was a founding member and served as president and CEO since its inception in 2011.