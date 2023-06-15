LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There are so many organizations in the Las Vegas valley to do so much to help the community. Friday, June 16, is Nexstar Media Group’s Founder’s Day of Caring and 8 News Now will be focusing on helping three local charities. Nexstar is the parent company of 8 News Now/KLAS.

One of the groups is Helping Hands of Vegas Valley. It’s hoped viewers will help by donating goods for some local non-profits. Helping Hands needs non-perishable food items. The non-profit helps seniors in the valley with food, transportation, and more.

The other non-profits being focused on are Marilyn’s Project which provides feminine hygiene products to women and girls and HopeLink of Southern Nevada which helps people who need emergency housing.

If you would like to contribute to any of these organizations, we have information at this link.