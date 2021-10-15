Foundation helps families through grief after pregnancy, infant loss

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hundreds of local families will gather Friday evening to support each other in a “gone but not forgotten” vigil. They’re honoring the babies that never got to take their first breath, after pregnancy or infant loss.

More than six months into her pregnancy, Gaby Foster and her husband found themselves racing to the hospital preparing for very early birth. She could never have imagined leaving empty-handed.

“Losing a child is not the order of life,” Foster said.

But it’s a harsh reality for so many families.

Jalen never got to take his first breath but Foster said losing him so far into her pregnancy was unfathomable.

“We may have not gotten to grow up with them, but they’re our babies. They matter,” she said.

Foster said it’s why she and her husband created Jalen’s Gift Foundation. They didn’t want other families to feel alone during a difficult time.

“My son, he may not be here, but he’s helping. He’s making a difference.”

Through grief support, care packages, and even remembrance photos.

“This box will never replace their baby, but you don’t walk out empty-handed. You have something of all your precious baby’s memories in here,” Foster said.

“It’s so important for everyone out there to know this is something that happens. It happens a lot. It’s so painful to the people that it happens,” said Dr. Joseph Adashek, co-owner of Desert Perinatal Associates.

“One out of four who actually make it to our office for their first ultrasound, one out of four times we don’t see a heartbeat.”

Adashek says in nearly all cases, there’s nothing a woman could have done differently and it’s OK to talk about loss.

“I think people just don’t even know what to say to someone,” he said.

Foster said the best thing you can do for someone who is grieving is to reach out and help the family.

“Say the baby’s name. Don’t be scared to talk about the baby.”

Jalen’s Gift Foundation provides 24/7 support to families in the valley even helping with burial costs.

If you’d like to take part in the vigil or support this local non-profit, click here for more details. The group also has a Facebook page.