LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Foundation for Positively Kids hosts breakfast with Santa for children with complex medical conditions in southern Nevada.

Breakfast with Santa will take place in the parking lot of Positively Kids’ Tompkins Clinic located at 2480 E Tompkins Avenue on Saturday, Dec 18, 2021, starting at 10:00 a.m.

“Positively Kids is excited to announce the toy drive partnership with Jim Marsh’s dealerships. These families are all going through so much, even without the pandemic, and these toys will brighten up their holiday season,” said Fred Schultz, CEO of Foundation for Positively Kids.

Besides seeing Santa, children will also receive gifts and families will receive food baskets.

Participating families have at least one child enrolled in a Positively Kids program and have been diagnosed with a developmental, behavioral, and/or physical delay that may prevent the child from visiting Santa in a traditional setting.