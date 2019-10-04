Foundation feeding valley children sees 27% increase in referrals

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) —”When we first started this project, we thought it would be a year or two and it would go away,” said Dale Darcus, the Executive Director of Serving our Kids.

Seven years later, Darcus and a handful of volunteers have helped countless children in the valley.

“We call it organized chaos because people come out every Thursday night and just have a blast,” he said. “These people came here tonight, didn’t know each other, and it’s like a family atmosphere in here, right?”

Darcus started the Serving Our Kids Foundation by helping 20 children from the Clark County School District.

“We now serve 70 schools and 3,500 children in the valley every week.”

With the help of donations, the bags are packed with snacks, water and fruit.

“It’s going to all of the kids that need this food for their lunches and who are less unfortunate,” said 11-year-old Maili Hatch. ”

The demand to feed more children is high. In the first month of the school year, Darcus received a 27% increase in referrals.

“We know that there is roughly 4,500 to 5,000 kids out there yet that aren’t being served every week. That’s what my goal is, is to get there,” Darcus said.

To learn more about Serving our Kids, click HERE.