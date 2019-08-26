FOUND: Metro finds white van allegedly used in deadly road rage incident on Aug. 5

A white van that police have been looking for since Monday night is shown in this frame from a video posted on the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Facebook page.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The case of the missing van used in a deadly road rage incident in Las Vegas on Aug. 5 has been solved. Metro Police says homicide detectives located the van used in Los Angeles County, California.

According to police, 58-year-old Jeffrey Kay Boyajian from Lake Elsinore, California was driving a Chrysler on I-15 northbound between Silverado Ranch and Blue Diamond Road when he was shot and killed by the driver of a white van. His female passenger was not injured.

The suspect was driving behind Boyajian but pulled up next to him and fired several shots, police said.

The van was brought to Las Vegas and is now with the LVMPD Crime Lab. The investigation in this case is still on-going, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.