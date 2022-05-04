LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County foster care system is dealing with a surge of infants and is in need of more foster homes.

So far this year, 467 children under the age of 1 have come into the foster care system. During all of 2021, there were 793 children under the age of 1 in the system.

County leaders are asking the residents to consider becoming foster parents.

“In life there is no greater gift than opening your home to a child and making them a part of your family,” Commissioner William McCurdy II said. “I strongly encourage anyone who has ever thought of becoming a foster parent to reach out to our Department of Family Services. These families and these children need us to give them a safe and loving home.”

Anyone who wants to become a foster parent must undergo special training, background checks, and home inspections. The process can take several months. Once licensed, a foster parent can be compensated for caring for a foster child. The average compensation is around $700. Also, keep in mind medical costs are covered for the child.

It’s hoped by recruiting foster parents now, there will be more foster homes available later in the year if the high number of infants continues.

The county also needs foster parents for larger sibling groups, with three or more children, and those who may be able to care for a child with special medical needs.

Although the ultimate goal of the foster system is to reunite children with their birth parents, sometimes it can take a significant amount of time. Currently, there are 3,400 children in the system.

If you are interested, you can visit ClarkCountyFosterCare.com, email Countmein@ClarkCountyNV.gov, or call (702) 455-0181.