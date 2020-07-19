Foster care siblings reunite for day of fun in the sun at Cowabunga Bay

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Local siblings separated by the foster system reunited for some fun in the sun at Cowabunga Bay Saturday.

The stay-at-home order has been especially difficult for siblings that live in different foster care homes in our community. So, St. Jude’s Ranch for Children teamed up with Cowabunga Bay to give the children a way to spend some time together with safety protocols in place:

“It’s always just nice to go ahead and just escape from reality and just stay in your own place of mind where it’s just so playful and everybody is just enjoying themselves,” said Marilyn Bazaldua. “That’s the type of thing you want to look for when seeing your family. You don’t want to be just bored with them all the time, so it’s always just so exciting, and I always enjoy coming to these events.”

This was all part of St. Jude’s Ranch for Children’s Sibling Preservation Program. It helps preserve the critical sibling bond for brothers and sisters separated in foster care by providing opportunities for them to spend time together and build on their relationship throughout the year.