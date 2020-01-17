Forum Shops at Caesars; Dragon on display to celebrate Chinese New Year

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The dragon is a traditional symbol of power, strength and good luck. To recognize Chinese New Year, The Forum Shops at Caesars installed a massive 950-pound LED presentation of the legendary creature.

Displayed in the Fortuna Terrace at the entrance of The Forum Shops near the interior casino of Caesars Palace, it is the first statue to greet the public as they enter the large shopping venue.

Maureen Crampton, Director of Marketing for The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace gave 8 News NOW a tour of the annual presentation and explained what goes into setting up the dragon to celebrate Chinese New Year.

The dragon will be on display from Jan. 16 throughout the end of February.

The Forum Shops at Caesars is located at 3500 Las Vegas Blvd South and open Sunday through Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturday until midnight.