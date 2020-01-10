Forum happening tomorrow is first of its kind in western U.S., seeks to break poverty cycle in Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — How do you break the cycle of poverty? It’s a tall order, and leaders in Clark County are meeting to come up with concrete solutions and opportunities for the working poor.

Some local leaders symbolically signed a pledge, which is to help families overcome financial barriers. This comes just one day ahead of a huge forum tackling the issue.

The federal government chose Clark County to host the “Thriving Communities for a Better Southern Nevada” Forum, the first of its kind to be held in the western United States. It’s a big deal because it involves more than 200 local decision makers. They’ll get insight from out-of-state agencies as they all work to break the cycle of poverty.

Clark County Commission Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick shed light on why our county was chosen to host tomorrow’s conference:

“Our community was chosen because we already have some things in place. Clark County has been working for the last year to strengthen some of our social services, our workforce, really address violent crime and poverty. And so, they felt that we could build and really put out some good models for the rest of the country to see.”

The forum will focus on three key areas, including creating more career opportunities, linking youth with jobs and mentorships and helping single parents who are struggling.

The forum is open to the public. It takes place tomorrow from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Windmill Library, near Rainbow and Windmill.