LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix may be over but the merchandise is still available and it’s on sale but only for locals as a token of appreciation.

The F1 Las Vegas Hub said it’s extending a two-day exclusive 40% off sale on all merchandise exclusively for Las Vegas residents as a “token of appreciation for the hard work and dedication demonstrated by Las Vegas locals in advance and during the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix.”

The sale takes place Tue., Nov. 21 and Wed., Nov. 22. from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the F1 Las Vegas Hub in the Venetian Resort (Level 1 in the Waterfall Atrium) Las Vegas residents must have proof of address with a valid ID.