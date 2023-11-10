LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo was testing out the Las Vegas track simulator by taking the wheel of an F1 video game to get an early feel for what he could expect.

“This is my first lap around Vegas. I don’t even know where I’m going,” he said.

The video was posted on Formula One’s X account. Ricciardo, who is promoting the new video game focusing on the Las Vegas Grand Prix. He said he’s very excited about the upcoming race. He drives for the Alpha Tauri team. Other drivers who tried out the video game referred to the Las Vegas race as “crazy” and “insane.”

The video game is marketed by EA Sports to kick off the landmark Las Vegas Formula One race.