LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Formula One drivers are in the Las Vegas valley and Tuesday seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and his Mercedes teammate George Russell got some laps in at SpeedVegas ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

SpeedVegas is a race track where if you have the need for speed, you can do it legally in some exotic cars.

In true Las Vegas fashion, the two F1 drivers were accompanied by all the glitz and glam the city has to offer including a drone light show.

As for the Grand Prix, Hamilton said the desert chill could be the biggest factor in the upcoming race as well as it being a new circuit but he’s excited to learn it.