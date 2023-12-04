LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 16 days after the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, the Strip is still feeling the ramifications of the big race, and closures were announced Monday related to the continued teardown of the circuit,

According to a release, delays along the route of November’s Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix are expected until Dec. 9, although the release says the schedule is subject to change.

Track Lighting Removal

Partial lane closures are planned on southbound Koval Lane between Harmon Avenue and Sands Avenue. Two right lanes will be closed overnight every day from 9:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. through Dec. 7.

Additionally, eastbound Sands Avenue will have two right lanes closed overnight from 9:00 p.m. on Dec. 7 to 6:00 a.m. on Dec. 8.

Utilities

Intermittent single-lane closures will affect Harmon Avenue between Las Vegas Boulevard and Koval Lane overnight, between 9:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. on Dec. 3 and running through Dec. 7.

Similarly, intermittent single-lane closures will affect Las Vegas Boulevard between Sands Avenue and Koval Lane between midnight and 9:00 a.m. from Dec. 3 through Dec. 7.

Temporary Bridge Dismantling

The Audrie temporary vehicular bridge will be dismantled between Dec. 3 and Dec. 15. The process will force the full closure of both roads at the intersection of Harmon Avenue and Audrie Street overnight from 9:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m. The closures will occur on Sundays through Fridays beginning on Dec. 3 and running through Dec. 15.

During the window of time between Dec. 3 and Dec. 15, outside of the aforementioned overnight working hours, southbound Audrie Street traffic north of the intersection will be forced to turn right onto Harmon Avenue at the intersection. Harmon Avenue will be reduced to two lanes in both directions at the intersection.

Eastbound and westbound traffic on Harmon Avenue can continue during the dismantling, or man turn right onto Audrie Street to travel north or south. Eastbound and westbound traffic on Harmon Avenue will be unable to turn north onto Audrie Street.