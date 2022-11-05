LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Those paid to tout such events are calling Saturday’s launch party for the Las Vegas Grand Prix “adrenaline-fueled.”

Given that the race is more than a year away — Nov. 18, 2023 — can you sense hyperbole?

Still, starting at 11 a.m., Caesars Palace will have Formula 1 race teams and drivers on hand, and fans can hear the roar of engines, smell burning rubber and witness all the power of the race cars.

The first 500 fans ages 21 and older to attend the launch party will have a chance at exclusive access to a complimentary ticket for a private VIP celebration at Caesars Palace on Saturday night. The celebration features a performance by The Killers.

Here’s a quick rundown of events:

11 a.m. The launch party starts with the Pit Stop Challenge, Esports Simulators, activations, car and trophy photo opportunities and more in the Fan Zone at Caesars Palace.

5:50 p.m. Live car run on Las Vegas Boulevard with drivers from Oracle Red Bull Racing and Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 teams.

6:30 p.m. Drone Show above Caesars Palace.

6:45 p.m. Introduction of drivers and teams on the main stage.

11 p.m. An after party with Alesso at OMNIA Nightclub.

Tickets for the Las Vegas Grand Prix will go on sale soon. Fans can get more information when they sign up for updates at f1lasvegasgp.com.