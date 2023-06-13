LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Traffic headaches from Formula 1 paving are on-schedule to end by October, while Super Bowl organizers are emphasizing game-day transportation planning.

Those were revealed during Tuesday’s Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCVA) Board of Directors meeting, where officials from both events provided updates on planning efforts.

Terry Miller, design and construction project manager for the F1 Las Vegas circuit, said construction along the racetrack on Las Vegas Boulevard has finished in the first round of paving.

Crews are now focused on the circuit off-strip – like along Koval Lane, near the Paddock Building, on Sands Avenue, and around the MSG Sphere – before a second, “not as impactful” second round begins in late July.

“We know it’s disruptive. We knew it would be disruptive,” Miller told the board Tuesday morning. “We have made adjustments in sequencing, but we are still on schedule, as we had anticipated, in terms of the end of July for our first paving conclusion.”

No mention was made of the Las Vegas Grand Prix’s recent ask of Clark County commissioners to cover half of the $80 million repaving project.

Las Vegas Super Bowl Host Committee CEO and President Sam Joffray took to the podium afterward, as he described the valley’s first big game to be “a blueprint” for future large-scale sporting events. He also emphasized the committee’s engagement with thousands of Las Vegans, including over 300 committee members, 44 UNLV interns through 2024, and over 7,500 fully registered volunteers.

Sam Joffray, Las Vegas Super Bowl Host Committee CEO and President, revealed new statistics about the committee’s efforts in the Las Vegas community. (KLAS)



On the drawing board now: transportation. He notes the game’s ranking by the Department of Homeland Security mandates a 300-foot perimeter around the stadium, which will go into effect 48 hours before the event.

With “no vehicle access” inside the perimeter on game day, it could mean obstacles for arriving spectators. Allegiant Stadium has a spectator capacity of 65,000, and Joffray notes existing parking spaces there will not be available.

“How do we now take what’s seemingly been developed over the past year for Raiders games or Taylor Swift concerts, throw that out the window, and figure out how do we now get people in and out and back and forth on Super Bowl,” Joffray said after his presentation.

The CEO noted during the meeting that the committee’s business connect program, which helps 200 locally-owned businesses secure NFL contracts leading up to and during the game, is helping to certify 30 to 50 participants in their respective disciplines.