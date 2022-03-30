LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s been 40 years since Las Vegas hosted Formula 1 Racing, and it’s coming back bigger and better than ever.

An announcement about the race was made Wednesday night at the Cosmopolitan by the CEO of Formula 1 and the head of Legacy Media.

Formula 1 Las Vegas track (Image: F1)

8 News Now first reported last fall that the world’s premiere motor sport event was looking to bring its race to Las Vegas. Some movers and shakers from the city even attended an F1 race in Austin, Texas to explore and prepare for what’s to come.

Formula 1’s popularity is growing by leaps and bounds in the U.S., as the racing event will be coming to Miami as a season stop in it’s worldwide circuit for the first time.

The racing event said it would like to have two races near the East coast and two near the West coast. Austin, Texas and Miami would make up the East events, while Las Vegas and Mexico City would make up the West events.