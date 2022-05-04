LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Formula One (F1) racing is setting up shop in southern Florida ahead of the Miami Grand Prix race this weekend. The F1 event is an inaugural race for Miami and only one of two F1 races being held in U.S. cities this year. Las Vegas was recently added to the 2023 F1 schedule, so this weekend’s race in Miami is a good snapshot of what Las Vegas can expect to see on Thanksgiving weekend next year.

The Miami race is 57 laps around a 3.36-mile track built around the Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Miami Dolphins.

Miami Autodrome (Images: f1miamigp.com)

With days away from the Miami racing event, seat tickets around the Miami track were sold-out online Wednesday afternoon, and many of these tickets had been priced at $1,600 each. “Campus Pass” tickets are still available and allow people into and around the race track but do not include seating. The passes sell for $500 each on Sunday, race day, and $900 each on Saturday and Sunday.

Ticketmaster website showing sold out grandstand tickets, but with tickets available for the “Campus Pass.” (Image: KLAS, Ticketmaster)

When it comes to hotels in the greater Miami area, our research shows many rooms were still available Wednesday; however, it will cost you if you plan to have a last-minute stay. The cheapest rooms available at three area hotels started at $300 a night, and hotel rooms in the livelier Miami Beach or South Beach areas began at $500 a night. The most expensive hotels in Miami this weekend are the downtown Miami hotels priced for at least $700 a night. While there are available rooms at hotels closest to the F1 track, about 13 miles north of downtown Miami, these will run more than $1,000 a night.

Austin will host the second F1 race at its Circuit of the Americas in October. Last year, the same event drew an estimated 400,000 people to the central Texan city during the weekend.

AUSTIN, TX – OCTOBER 24: An overview of the F1 Aramco United States Grand Prix track on October 24, 2021 at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, TX. (Photo by Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Las Vegas F1 race is planned for Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, and according to the F1 website, it’s set to begin at 10 p.m. local time and will consist of 50 laps around a 3.18-mile track on the Strip that will run from the Venetian to Planet Hollywood.

More than a year before the F1 racing event in Las Vegas, 8 News Now has learned that many hotel rooms have already sold out for race weekend, while tickets for the actual race have not yet gone on sale but are expected to be as expensive as the race in Miami this weekend.

The economic impact the race is expected to have on the city is also staggering. Clark County officials have said they expect the race to bring in around $700 million, and for about 400,000 hotel rooms to be booked for the event.

The racing event said it would like to have two races near the East coast and two near the West coast. Austin, Texas and Miami would make up the East events, while Las Vegas and Mexico City would make up the West events.