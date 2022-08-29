LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fans who want to see Formula 1 racing in Las Vegas next year are now able to pre-register for tickets. It’s the first time F1 has raced in the city and it’s expected to be a big draw.

“A ticket to the Las Vegas Grand Prix will be the hottest ticket in global sport next year,” said Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1. “Taking over the sports and entertainment capital of the world for almost an entire week is going to be a game changer for Formula 1 and has the potential to set the benchmark for all global sports and entertainment events in the future. Fans won’t want to miss it.”

This is the route of the Las Vegas F1 race. (Credit: Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix)

The F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix launched its pre-registration portal Monday. The portal will provide fans the opportunity to sign-up and receive access to an exclusive pre-sale event in October 2022 for the November 2023 race. Interest in the tickets is expected to exceed the 100,000 official spectator capacity.

There are also plans for an F1 launch event on the Las Vegas Strip in November 2022.