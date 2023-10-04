LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix announced a single-day ticket sale exclusively for Nevada residents.

Single-day ticket options for the inaugural race on Nov. 16, running through Nov. 18, will be available for purchase exclusively for Nevada residents on Friday, Oct. 6 from 7 a.m. to midnight PST.

“We’re excited to introduce more opportunities for fans, especially those based here in Las Vegas, to attend the inaugural race weekend and customize their experience on a priority basis,” said Renee Wilm, Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc. CEO. “This advance ticket purchase window allows us to show our gratitude and appreciation to the local community before making our limited remaining Inventory available to our fans globally.”

According to a release, during the sale, single-day grandstand tickets for Nevada residents will start at $200 plus taxes and fees, and single-day hospitality tickets will start at $1,200 plus taxes and fees. Ticket prices will remain fixed during this time period, the release said.

All single-day tickets will include admission to live entertainment, fan activations, and food and beverage offerings in the following areas at various price points:

T-Mobile Zone at Sphere Grandstands

PG2 Grandstand at East Harmon Zone by Virgin Hotels

Heritage

Heineken® House

Club Paris

Club SI

Also on Friday, Oct. 6, at 7 a.m., the F1 Las Vegas mobile app will launch and be available to download on iOS and Android-based devices.

The app will function as a one-stop-shop for attendees to access everything they need during race weekend, including schedules, wayfinding, tickets, video content, team/driver information, merchandise, and more, the release stated.

The schedule for the race is as follows:

Gates open at 6:00 p.m. PT each day on Thursday, November 16 – Saturday, November 18, with the following on-track programming: