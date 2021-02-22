Former youth football coach faces child pornography charges

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Henderson man who was also a former youth football coach is facing several charges after allegedly exchanging sexually explicit images with a minor.

Gino Mondino, 37, was taken into custody on Feb. 8. He is facing four charges of using/permitting a minor over 14 to produce pornography, four counts of preparing/advertising or distributing pornograpahy with a minor, one count of possession of visual pornogrpahy and one count of contempt of municipal court.

According to his arrest report, Mondino used social media to encourage a teen girl to send sexually graphic images to him even though she had told Mondino her age. Police found a total of 19 images.

The teen told police she had met him while she was a cheerleader for a youth football team he had coached. Initially, she denied to police that she exchanged any images with Mondino but later admitted to sending the photos. According to the report, the teen said she never met Mondino in person and never had any physical sexual contact with him.

The report said the two had a “virtual sexual relationship” that involved exchanging photos and chatting online.