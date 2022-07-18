LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local non-profit organization that focuses on addiction recovery has decided to re-hire its former president, following allegations of sexual assault and harassment by a former employee.

According to Vegas Stronger, the organization conducted an internal investigation into Dave Marlon and cleared him of any wrongdoing.

As the 8 News Now I-Team first reported back in 2021, a former employee filed a lawsuit against Marlon accusing him of sexually assaulting and harassing her repeatedly.

Court records show a settlement was reached in the lawsuit last week but did not specify an amount.

Vegas Stronger stated in a release that Marlon was cleared criminally.

8 News Now has reached out to Metro police regarding a criminal investigation and is awaiting a response.