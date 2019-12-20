Former Valley Electric CEO cleared

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nye County District Attorney’s Office will not seek prosecution of former Valley Electric CEO Angela Evans.

Evans was arrested earlier this year for suspicion of embezzlement. She was accused of billing the business $75,000 dollars for work on her home.

Before the arrest, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office raided Valley Electric, looking for financial evidence that Evans and board members were paying off management to keep quiet about a sexual misconduct incident involving a former CEO.

Investigators claim the hush money lead to a rate hike. The investigation led to a petition to remove of Valley Electric’s board of directors. All have stepped down for various reasons.