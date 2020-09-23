Former US Gymnastics coach indicted on sexual assault, lewdness charges

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A former U.S. Gymnastics coach who worked out of Las Vegas has been indicted on dozens of charges. 52-year-old Terry Gray was indicted Wednesday in connection with allegations of sexual assault spanning several years.

Gray was based in Las Vegas from 2009-2015 and served as a gymnastics coach at Brown’s Gymnastics.

In 2019, Gray was suspended from his position with Team USA. Since that suspension, multiple investigations across several states have uncovered dozens of allegations of sexual assault from Gray. Many of the victims were underage gymnasts in his programs.

Terry Gray, a former Las Vegas gymnastics coach, appears in court.

According to court documents obtained by 8 News Now, Gray was indicted on the following charges:

Open or Gross Lewdness (x15)

Lewdness with a Child Under the Age of 14 (x25)

Sexual Assault (x5)

Bond has been posted for Gray. His bail was originally set for $50,000.

He is set to reappear in court in two weeks, but he has been ordered to have no contact with victims or minors under the age of 18.

For an in depth look into the arrest report for Terry Gray, CLICK HERE.

It has also been discovered that Gray committed similar heinous acts during his time in Ohio, prior to coming to Las Vegas. Victims in Ohio provided statements similar to athletes in Las Vegas. These alleged crimes happened approximately 10 years before the crimes in Las Vegas.

Police are actively searching for anyone who may have been abused by Gray in the past.

Anyone who may have been a victim of Gray or has information about his crimes, is urged to contact the Sexual Assault Section at (702) 828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (702) 385-5555, or report it to their website at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.