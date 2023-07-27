LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Zaon Collins, the young star basketball player once recruited by UNLV, will begin three years of probation Friday in a plea bargain stemming from the Dec. 2020 high-speed car crash that killed one person.

Judge Tara Clark Newberry dealt Collins — present in handcuffs and shackles after beginning to serve a previously-arranged 90-day for the vehicular manslaughter count in this case — the maximum sentence of 28 to 72 months on the other remaining count of reckless driving. Clark Newberry also fined Collins $3,500 and ordered him to perform community service.

Collins addressed the court before hearing his sentence.

“I would like to start off by sending my sincerest apologies to the family that was involved and impacted from this accident,” Collins, dressed in a blue jail-issued jumpsuit with white lettering, said. Collins was driving almost 90 mph in a 35 mph zone near Fort Apache and Blue Diamond Roads when he crashed his car into 52-year-old Eric Echevarria. Collins, 21, was 19 at the time.

“I understand I hurt many people with the role of my accident by recklessly driving, and I’m truly sorry,” Collins said. “It’s something I have to live with the rest of my life also.”

Collins continued: “Since the accident, I’ve really matured and grown as a young man.”

He told Clark Newberry he promised to stay out of trouble and would one day like to tell his story to young people with hopes of helping them “make smarter decisions … so they don’t make the same mistakes I did.”

Clark Newberry issued the terms of probation – most of them standard – and told Collins to stay away from the victim’s family, who did not appear in court today, but who, attorneys indicated, had approved Collins’ sentencing agreement. Echevarria’s widow, Ann Marie, spoke with the 8newsnow.com Investigators when news of the plea bargain was announced and said justice is being served in this case.

“It’s a done deal. There’s nothing I can do about it,” she said in an exclusive interview on June 1. “There’s nothing to talk about.”

Collins is due back in court for a status check on September 28. Before that date, he must enroll in mental health and substance abuse counseling. Clark Newberry also suggested Collins’ community service should revolve around preventing drunk driving.

“Typically, in a case like this, you would have been incarcerated,” Clark Newberry said. “But I’m going to trust, based on what you have demonstrated to the court since this case started and your words today, as well as what the district attorney’s office has conveyed, is the hope that you will take this opportunity to and learn from it and make amends.”

The crash happened on Dec. 30, 2020, but there were significant delays as Collins’ attorneys worked to dismiss the DUI charge against Collins, disputing if the amount of THC in his system even had an impact on him since it was only one nanogram above the legal limit.

A grand jury declined to indict him on the felony DUI charge, but the Clark County District Attorney’s Office continued to pursue it.