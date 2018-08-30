Former UNLV football player sentenced in human sex trafficking case

A Former UNLV football player who pleaded guilty in a human sex trafficking case was sentenced Thursday.

Richard Mapp was sentenced to up to five years in prison for inducing a minor child to engage in prostitution, according to the Nevada Attorney General’s Office. The incidents occurred between September and November 2017.

Eighth Judicial District Court Judge Michelle Leavitt sentenced Mapp to 24 to 60 months in the Nevada Department of Corrections for the crime of Child Abuse, Neglect or Endangerment, and 24-60 months for the crime of Pandering. Both counts will run concurrent to each other.

“Today’s sentencing should send a message that crimes targeting and endangering our minors will not go unnoticed or unpunished,” said Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt, (R-NV). “I continue to be proud of my investigators and prosecutors who worked with their law enforcement partners to bring swift justice on this victim’s behalf.”

Additionally, Mapp will be ordered to register as a sex offender within 48 hours of his release from prison.

Mapp played football as a receiver for University of Nevada Las Vegas in the early 2000s.

To report instances of human trafficking, call the National Human Trafficking Resource Center Hotline at 1-888-373-7888. The National Human Trafficking Resource Center is a national, toll-free hotline available to answer calls from anywhere in the country 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.