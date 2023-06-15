LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More than two years after a deadly crash, former UNLV basketball recruit Zaon Collins pleaded guilty Thursday to charges related to that crash, according to a Clark County District Court spokesperson.

Collins accepted a plea deal a few weeks ago in which he agreed to plead guilty to a felony charge of reckless driving resulting in death and a misdemeanor charge of vehicular manslaughter. The DUI charge he initially faced because tests showed he had THC in his system was removed.

Eric Echevarria, 52, was killed in the crash on Dec. 30, 2020. Las Vegas Metropolitan police documents said Collins was driving nearly 90 mph in a 35 mph zone near S. Fort Apache and Blue Diamond roads when he hit Echevarria’s car.

Collins was sentenced to a stipulated 90 days on the vehicular manslaughter charge. He will be sentenced on the reckless driving charge on July 27. Prosecutors said they are not opposed to him being sentenced to probation.

Echevarria’s wife filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Collins and is seeking damages.