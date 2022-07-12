LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas judge has determined that a former UNLV basketball recruit charged in a deadly crash will stay out of jail.

Prosecutors said Zaon Collins tested positive for methamphetamines twice back in May.

Meanwhile, attorneys for Collins questioned the accuracy of the drug tests.

He is accused of killing 52-year-old Eric Echevarria in 2020, after driving 88 miles per hour in a 35-mile-per-hour zone, while high on marijuana.

A grand jury indicted Collins on a felony reckless driving charge but declined to move forward on the felony DUI charge. Documents indicated the grand jury didn’t believe marijuana was a factor in the crash.