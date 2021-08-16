Former U.S. Special Forces interpreter works to rescue wife in Afghanistan

A U.S. Chinook helicopter flies near the U.S. Embassy, left, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. Helicopters are landing at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul as diplomatic vehicles leave the compound amid the Taliban advanced on the Afghan capital. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A former special forces interpreter, who has given his all for the freedom and defense and interest of the U.S. is in urgent need of assistance himself.

In an effort to protect his identity, the subject of this story will be referred to as “HK.”

He is a citizen from Afghanistan and is now living in Las Vegas.

HK says he’s been watching images out of Afghanistan in disbelief.

“Right now the city is overwhelmed, everybody scared,” he said.

HK served as a combat interpreter for the U.S. Army in Afghanistan for almost a decade, he speaks five languages.

“I learned all those languages to be able to save the lives of those who rescued me,” HK expressed.

He says at the moment he desperately needs help.

HK has been working as an Uber driver on the Las Vegas strip because it offers him the flexibility to focus on his current mission, to bring his wife over from Afghanistan.

“The time is running out, I’m doing everything I can to get her out while we still have U.S. troops on the ground,” he added.

Bryant Johnson is the LyfePULSE founder and is determined to share HK’s story and find a way to help.

“We’ve been close three times to having her on a plane, here, we’ve submitted $2,000 to him to get her a medical visa, but it was pulled back,” said Johnson.

“But right now, the images of people falling off planes, as we leave Afghanistan, should be considered a horror show because these are people who have stuck with us, and allowed our servicemen and women to come home safely,” adds Johnson.

“Every time my wife asks me if we will ever be together again, and if she will make it, this is harder than being in the special forces and going out there and chasing bad guys, this is harder, I need any assistance, from anyone,” said HK.

HK has spent over a year working with the Department of State and Immigration, but approval is backed up in “red tape.”

“If the terrorist we were fighting for 20 years, if they find out, she’s my wife, imagine what is going to happen to her. And this life would be meaningless for me after that,” said HK.