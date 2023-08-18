LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – North Las Vegas police have arrested a man after reports of inappropriate conduct with a student.

Logan Fields Sr., 70, was arrested on Aug. 16 and faces two counts of open and gross lewdness with a minor under the age of 14, according to police.

The charges stem from an alleged incident that took place in 2021 involving Fields who is a former tutor of Pioneer Technology and Arts Academy.

The alleged incidents are believed to have occurred in late August or early September of 2021 during the course of a tutoring program operated at the Silver Mesa Recreation Center in North Las Vegas. The program is no longer active.

Anyone who may have been a victim of Fields or has information about this crime is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555.