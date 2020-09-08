Former ‘Temptations’ singer dies of COVID-19 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The former lead singer of the “The Temptations” has died from the coronavirus.
Bruce Williamson was 49-years-old. He passed away Sunday night at Las Vegas’ Mountain View Hospital.
He replaced G.C. Cameron and sang with the popular Motown group for nearly 10 years.
Williamson left the group in 2015 to focus on Soul and Gospel music.
The vocal group tweeted their condolences Tuesday morning, calling Williamson “one of our brothers.”
The Temptations sold tens of millions of albums with hits like “My Girl” and “Get Ready.”