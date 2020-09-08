Former ‘Temptations’ singer dies of COVID-19 in Las Vegas

UNITED KINGDOM – NOVEMBER 19: ROYAL ALBERT HALL Photo of Terry WEEKS and TEMPTATIONS and Otis WILLIAMS and Bruce WILLIAMSON and Ron TYSON, L-R Bruce Williamson, Otis Williams, Terry Weeks, Ron Tyson performing on stage (Photo by Marc Broussely/Redferns)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The former lead singer of the “The Temptations” has died from the coronavirus.

Bruce Williamson was 49-years-old. He passed away Sunday night at Las Vegas’ Mountain View Hospital.

He replaced G.C. Cameron and sang with the popular Motown group for nearly 10 years.

Williamson left the group in 2015 to focus on Soul and Gospel music.

The vocal group tweeted their condolences Tuesday morning, calling Williamson “one of our brothers.”

Dear Temptations Fam, We are deeply saddened and mourn the loss of Bruce Williamson Jr., one of our brothers. Once you are a Temptation you are always a Temptation. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family.

– Otis Williams and The Temptations



PC: Anta"’Sandee” Ealy pic.twitter.com/9uGDR3Zf0E — The Temptations (@thetemptations) September 8, 2020

The Temptations sold tens of millions of albums with hits like “My Girl” and “Get Ready.”