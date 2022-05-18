LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A former U.S. Gymnastics coach who worked in Las Vegas from 2009 to 2015 has accepted a plea deal on sexual assault allegations that span several years.

Terry Gray, who was indicted in 2019, agreed to a plea deal on March 1, pleading guilty to one count of attempted lewdness with a child under the age of 14, and one count of child abuse, neglect or endangerment with a child under the age of 18.

A court document indicates the crimes occurred between Feb. 2, 2009, and Dec. 31, 2015.

There were as many as 10 victims, identified in the document only by their initials.

Gray was suspended from his position with Team USA in 2019. Multiple investigations across several states followed, uncovering dozens of allegations of sexual assault involving Gray. Many of the victims were underage girls in his gymnastics programs.

On Sept. 23, 2020, 8 News Now reported Gray faced allegations including 15 counts of open or gross lewdness, 25 counts of lewdness with a child under the age of 14 and five counts of sexual assault.

Previously, he entered a plea of not guilty in October, 2020.

He also faces a civil lawsuit.

Gray served as a gymnastics coach at Brown’s Gymnastics in Las Vegas.