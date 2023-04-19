LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A former Eldorado High School student accepted a plea deal in a Las Vegas courtroom Wednesday and pleaded guilty to lesser charges in his violent attack on one of his teachers last year.

Jonathan Martinez Garcia, who was 16, at the time of the attack on April 7, 2022, appeared in Clark County District Court and pleaded guilty to attempted murder, attempted sexual assault, and battery with the use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm. Under the plea deal, his other charges were dismissed.

Garcia, 17, initially faced eight charges including sexual assault, attempted sexual assault, attempted murder, kidnapping, and battery by strangulation. Due to the seriousness of the charges, he was processed as an adult and found competent to stand trial after two mental evaluations.

At the time of the attack, Garcia was an 11th grader and went to the teacher’s classroom to see what assignments he was missing. According to police documents, the teacher “asked Jonathan repeatedly why he was ‘doing this’ to her.” The student told police although he liked this specific teacher, he “didn’t like teachers” and was “getting revenge.”

The teacher was hospitalized for a week after the attack and left with serious injuries.

Garcia will is scheduled to be sentenced on June 5 at 9:30 a.m. He faces from two to 20 years in prison on the attempted murder and attempted sexual assault charges.