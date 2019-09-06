Former student at Coronado High School arrested on campus

Former student arrested for attempting to sell drugs on campus.

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — A former student of Coronado High School was arrested on Thursday after CCSD police learned that she was attempting to sell drugs on campus.

Sgt. Bryan Zink with CCSDPD said that a 17-year-old female and former student of Coronado High School posted on social media that she had drugs to sell and would be on campus during 6th period.

Concerned students reported the post to staff and SafeVoice, the anonymous tip report system that has a round-the-clock live response to threats of school violence, friends at risk of suicide, self-harm, bullying, drugs and more.

CCSD PD and staff located the suspect on campus and took her into custody. She was transported to the Clark County Juvenile Justice Center where she faces charges that include: possession of a controlled substance for sales, possession of drug paraphernalia, loitering and others.

It was reported that she had with her loose leaf marijuana, edibles and 9 packages of THC vape oil.

She is a graduate of Coronado High School in Henderson.