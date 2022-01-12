Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid to lie in state at Capitol

FILE – In this Feb. 19, 2020, file photo former Sen. Harry Reid listens during an interview in Las Vegas. The state Democratic Party in Nevada has been built up by Reid and for years has been among the strongest state Democratic parties in the country. But that reputation took a hit this week after a slate of Sen. Bernie Sanders-aligned progressives backed by a local chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America won the party’s top leadership posts. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former Senator Harry Reid will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda Wednesday as friends and colleagues pay respect to the Nevada Democrat who served five terms in the Senate.

Reid, who was 82, lost his four-year battle with pancreatic cancer on Dec. 28, 2021, closing the final chapter on an incredible life journey that took him from his humble beginnings in Searchlight, Nevada to becoming the U.S. Senate majority leader, one of the country’s most powerful political positions.

President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer attended and spoke at Reid’s memorial service in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Reid retired from the Senate in 2017 and was the longest-serving Nevadan in Congress. He will be the 34th person to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda.