Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid to lie in state at Capitol

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former Senator Harry Reid will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda Wednesday as friends and colleagues pay respect to the Nevada Democrat who served five terms in the Senate.
Reid, who was 82, lost his four-year battle with pancreatic cancer on Dec. 28, 2021, closing the final chapter on an incredible life journey that took him from his humble beginnings in Searchlight, Nevada to becoming the U.S. Senate majority leader, one of the country’s most powerful political positions.
President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer attended and spoke at Reid’s memorial service in Las Vegas on Saturday.
Reid retired from the Senate in 2017 and was the longest-serving Nevadan in Congress. He will be the 34th person to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda.