Former security guard appears in court on murder charge

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Brian Love, who is accused of killing a man at a shopping center over the weekend appeared in Las Vegas Justice Court Tuesday morning.

Love, who worked for SOS Security, was fired from his security position following the deadly shooting. He is facing a charge of murder with the use of a deadly weapon.

During his court appearance, he was appointed a new special public defender because the previously appointed public defender had a conflict.

A preliminary hearing in the case is set for Aug. 28, 2019.