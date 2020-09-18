Former Second Lady Jill Biden empathizes with culinary workers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Dr. Jill Biden said her virtual conversation Friday with Culinary Union workers left her feeling heartbroken. She said no worker should have to choose between going to work and their health.

Biden, who is on the campaign trail for her husband, talked with culinary workers about the challenges they have faced amid the coronavirus pandemic that severely impacted Las Vegas tourism and hospitality dependent businesses.

“There’s so much chaos and confusion and anxiety in Donald Trump’s America, I feel if my husband was president, at this moment, right today, there wouldn’t be all this, there would already be a plan, a strategy in place. It didn’t have to be this way.”

The Trump campaign released the following statement on Biden’s visit.

“Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are betting on Dr. Jill Biden to cover for their job-killing agenda that would leave thousands of hard working Nevada moms behind. Meanwhile, President Trump has delivered critical funding and resources to help working Nevadans in this time of need and continue the greatest American comeback in history.”

You can watch Biden’s full interview here.