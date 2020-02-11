Former Reno Mayor, Lieutenant Governor Bob Cashell dies at 81

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former lieutenant governor and mayor of Reno for 12 years, Bob Cashell, has died. Cashell’s family announced the news, saying he passed peacefully at a hospital in Reno on Tuesday at the age of 81. He was surrounded by family and friends at the time of his death, according to the family’s spokesperson.
Robert ‘Bob’ Alan Cashell was born in Texas, but built his life in Nevada. He served as a University of Nevada regent before being elected lieutenant governor for the Silver State in 1982.
He was first elected Mayor of the City of Reno in 2002 and served until 2014.
During his time as mayor, Cashell oversaw transformative projects like the opening of the ReTrac train trench, Triple A ball park, downtown Reno events center and ballroom and a $1.5 million whitewater park.
“I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Bob Cashell. He touched so many lives with his larger-than-life personality. He loved the entire Reno community like they were his own family. His legacy will forever be remembered as one of the Reno greats,” current Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve said.
Along with a successful public career, he was also a prominent businessman. Cashell worked as chairman of the board of Cashell Enterprises, a hotel, casino and resort management company and owned the Alamo Travel Plaza and the Topaz Lodge.
He also bought Bill & Effies, a truck stop, in 1967 and renamed it Boomtown Reno. He sold it in 1988 after transforming the property into a casino resort. Throughout his tenure as a gaming executive, he has been associated with some of the leading resorts in Nevada and other states.
Cashell is survived by his wife Nancy and their four children and nine grandchildren.