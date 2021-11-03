Former Raider Henry Ruggs due in court on felony DUI charge for deadly crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Ex-Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III is scheduled to make his first appearance before a Las Vegas judge Wednesday about 18 hours after a crash that left a 23-year-old woman dead.

He is due in Las Vegas Justice Court at 9 a.m. He is currently being held in jail without bail.

The 22-year-old is facing felony charges of DUI causing death and reckless driving for a fiery crash that left a woman dead Tuesday morning. Her identity has not been released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

The crash happened at Rainbow Boulevard near Spring Valley Parkway when Ruggs’ Corvette rear-ended her Toyota RAV4 causing it to burst into flames and trapping the woman inside. Police said both vehicles were traveling northbound on Rainbow when Ruggs, whose accused of speeding, veered into the right lane, crashing into the woman’s car.

Ruggs’ girlfriend, Kiara Kilgo-Washington, who uses the name Rudy Washington, was in the car with him and suffered injuries in the crash.

Ruggs, who was released from the Raiders Tuesday night, is being represented by high-profile attorneys David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld. The attorneys released a statement hours after the crash asking “everyone to reserve judgement until all the facts are gathered.”

If convicted on a charge of DUI causing death, Ruggs would face a sentence of two to 20 years in prison. The reckless driving charge carries a sentence of one to six years.