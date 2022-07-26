LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former Las Vegas Raider Damon Arnette is facing drug charges after he was taken into custody in Miami early Tuesday morning.

According to the Miami arrest report obtained by 8 News Now, Arnette, 25, was pulled over at 12:48 a.m. Tuesday when a police officer recognized the Dodge Charger he was driving because he had made a stop on that same vehicle about three hours earlier and the driver, Arnette, was cited for driving on a suspended license.

During the second stop, Arnette was arrested and searched. The arrest report said police found “a small pink ziplock baggie containing a white powdery substance consistent with that of cocaine, along with a straw that was cut into a small piece resembling a device that is common for cocaine use.”

Arnette is facing the following charges:

Possession of a controlled substance

Possession of paraphernalia with intent to use

Driving while license is suspended

The report said after Arnette was pulled over earlier in the evening, another licensed driver drove the vehicle from the traffic stop. Officers said Arnette was warned he wasn’t to drive until his license was reinstated.

After the second stop, his vehicle was towed.

Arnette has had other legal troubles but on Tuesday charges against him for allegedly pointing a gun at a valet in Las Vegas were dropped.

Arnette was cut from the Raiders after a video showed him holding guns while making threats.