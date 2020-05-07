Former pro poker player spearheads effort to recall Mayor Goodman

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Another effort to recall Mayor Carolyn Goodman is underway, and it’s being spearheaded by a former professional poker player.

This news comes after the mayor spoke again about unemployment and reopening Las Vegas during a City Council meeting Wednesday.

8 News Now spoke to Doug Polk earlier tonight, who just hours ago was notified by the city clerk of what he needs to do to get Goodman removed from office.

“When you elect someone, they should represent you,” said Polk, “they should have your best interest at heart, they should also have a responsibility to protect you. That’s what you want from your politicians, and we’re not getting that here.”

Polk plans to use social media and the “Recall Carolyn Goodman” website to get the signatures he needs to move forward.