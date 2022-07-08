LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former president Donald Trump visited Southern Nevada on Friday as part of a private campaigning event on the Las Vegas Strip.

It took place around 5:30 p.m. at the Treasure Island resort.

About 200 selected supporters attended the event which was held in support of Joe Lombardo the republican gubernatorial candidate and Adam Laxalt a senate candidate.

The former president visited the state to endorse both candidates.

Trump took to the stage following a panel discussion with candidates.

He spoke on his “America First” agenda during the event.